The strongest Full Spectrum topical CBD salve when nothing else will do.



FEATURES:



Our EXCEPTIONALLY POWERFUL imbued topical salve provides unrivaled comfort and relief when you need the strongest relief possible

Organically grown, all-natural 400mg per ounce Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes from Hemp

The arnica, rosemary, and mint essential oils in our topicals are carefully curated to provide additional advantages. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to enhance the effectiveness of the salve and give it a fresh, pleasant scent.

Packaged in 4 oz. matte black glass jar. And we’ve eliminated the outer box to help save on waste and lower our carbon footprint even further.

read more