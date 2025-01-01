Our exclusive, original proprietary topical em.body salve provides exceptional comfort and restores vitality to areas where applied. Ideal for moderate to more serious concerns



FEATURES:



Ideal for moderate to more serious concerns

Same original formula, just double the CBD

Excellent for targeting affected areas, the salve applies smoothly and absorbs readily

Organically grown, all-natural Proprietary Full Spectrum CBD, RSO extracted oil high in other beneficial cannabinoids and rich in terpenes from Hemp

The arnica, rosemary, and mint in our topicals are carefully curated to provide additional benefits. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to enhance the effectiveness of the salve and give the salve a fresh, pleasant scent

Packaged in a 4 oz cobalt blue jar. And we’ve eliminated the outer box to help save on waste and lower our carbon footprint even further.

read more