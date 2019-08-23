About this strain
Jillybean
Jillybean, also called "Jilly Bean," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain promotes creativity and produces euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jillybean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Jillybean is the ideal strain for social butterflies and anyone looking to add extra happiness to their day.
Jillybean effects
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!