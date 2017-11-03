Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand In Good Health

In Good Health

Moonshine Haze Pre-Roll 0.3g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

Moonshine Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
136 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!