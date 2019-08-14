About this strain
Sour Strawberry
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.
Sour Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
90% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
