Discover your ideal vape with InHouse! Great-tasting variety, InHouse Vapes are available in both Strains infused with cannabis terpenes and Flavors with botanical terpenes. Our All-In-One pens are disposable and rechargeable, made with absolutely no metals, so you can have the most flavorful, safe and smooth smoke every time. Customize your experience with InHouse and enjoy our quality cannabis - From our house to yours. Cheers!

read more