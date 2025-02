Customize your experience with InHouse and enjoy our quality cannabis - From our house to yours. InHouse Gummies are full-spectrum, fast-acting sweet treats available in delicious flavors and unique ratios of THC and a variety of cannabinoids for whatever experience you choose. With an onset of 15 minutes, our sugar-coated gummies are vegan & gluten-free, naturally flavored and colored with real fruit juice, and made without preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup.

