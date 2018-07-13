Loading…
Logo for the brand In House Genetics

In House Genetics

Electric Black Mamba

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Electric Black Mamba effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
