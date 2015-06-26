In House Genetics
Rollex OG Kush
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Rollex OG Kush effects
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
31% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
