In House Genetics
Strawberry Lemonade
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
