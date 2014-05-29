In The Flow
Intensely resinous and sweet, with green pepper, skunk, and citrus aromas followed by an herbal citrus flavor. In The Flow's Mob Boss is relaxing, yet not sedating. Packed with the terpenes Myrcene, a-Pinene, and Limonene which can be helpful for muscle pain or tension. . Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Tang Tang x Chemdawg D.
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
