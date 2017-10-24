Cannabis is more than just a number—and so are we. At Indigo East, we focus on real quality, not just inflated THC percentages. Our small-batch cultivation ensures high terpene content, smooth smoke, and full-spectrum effects that go beyond what’s on a label.



Every strain we release is lab-tested and selected for experience—not marketing hype. Whether it’s flower, pre-rolls, or vapes, we’re here to deliver cannabis that hits the way it should.



Find Indigo East at dispensaries across NJ and taste the difference for yourself. Because the real ones know—it’s more than just THCa.

read more