Born in Jersey and grown with intention, we’re a proudly independent cannabis company crafting small-batch flower, premium pre-rolls, and all-in-one vapes that actually live up to the hype. Every product we drop is curated with care, rooted in terpene-rich flavor, authentic effects, and transparent cultivation.



We don’t talk about “Indica or Sativa” because we know better — we educate through flavor, feeling, and facts. No inflated THC numbers. No gimmicks. Just real cannabis for people who care about what’s inside the bag.



We work with exclusive dispensary partners who share our vision and understand the value of local quality over mass-market quantity.

