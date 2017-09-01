About this product
Silver Haze | All-In-One Vape | 1g
Indigo EastPortable Vaporizers
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthHeadacheDizzy
- Feelings:TalkativeHappyUplifted
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
Silver Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Silver Haze potency is higher THC than average.
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
