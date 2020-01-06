About this product
-1000mg CBD Isolate
-THC FREE
-30ml/1 ounce bottle
Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil (MCT oil)
Our Promise
-100% THC Free
-Organically grown
-CO2 Extract
-No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives
-Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee
Suggestions for Use
-Shake well before each use.
-Fill the dropper to amount desired.
Use by:
-Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing.
-Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food.
-Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.
