Pure CBD Isolate Oil- 6000mg CBD



THC FREE



30ml/1 ounce bottle



Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil



6000mg Pure CBD Isolate Tincture - One of the most affordable options for pure cbd isolate on the market. 240mg of CBD per dropper



Our Promise

-100% THC Free

-Organically grown

-CO2 Extract

-No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives

-Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee



Suggestions for Use

-Shake well before each use.

-Fill the dropper to amount desired.



Use by:

-Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing.

-Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food.

-Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.