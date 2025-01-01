About this product
Introducing the Ultimate Chill: Banana Cream Dream Soda
Elevate your experience with our Banana Cream THC Soda, the perfect fusion of fun and flavor! Designed for those who crave a deliciously uplifting experience, this innovative beverage brings the tropics to your taste buds while delivering a smooth, fast-acting THC experience.
Flavor Profile: Indulge in the luscious, creamy essence of ripe bananas blended with hints of tropical goodness. This soda strikes the ideal balance between creamy and bubbly, ensuring that every sip is as satisfying as the last. Whether you’re chilling at the beach or lounging at home, the invigorating bubbles add a playful twist to the classic "Colada" beach drink.
Fast-Acting Formula: Designed for those on the go, our fast-acting THC formula means you can enjoy a quick onset, allowing you to dive into your elevated experience without the wait. Perfect for social gatherings, outdoor adventures, or a cozy night in!
No Bitter Aftertaste: Forget about the harsh, bitter aftertaste often associated with cannabis-infused beverages. Our Banana Cream THC Soda is expertly crafted to ensure a smooth finish that leaves you wanting more—just the sweet satisfaction of creamy banana goodness.
Indigo is all about following your intuition, trusting your curiosity and embracing your playful rebellious spirit. Our products are rooted in nature, powered by science and designed to taste and feel natural, because they are.
We looked at the industry and saw a better way forward, a chance to shake things up and create something real. So we did. We’re not here to follow trends. We’re here to change the way the world sees and uses hemp. From day one, we decided that we would only use minimal, natural ingredients to make things worth sharing, that are easy to enjoy and handcrafted to hit just right.
We believe in celebrating connection, taking joy in simple pleasures and doing things your own way. No fake stuff. No filler. Just something better. An experience that gives you everything you need, and nothing you don’t.
Real hits different. Indigo hits Different.
