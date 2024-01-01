Indigo represents intuition, introspection, and tapping into deeper levels of consciousness. Its roots in nature remind us to remember where we came from, the people we’ve met, and the places we’ve been. As we laugh and talk with our friends, we want to use something that’s tasty, natural, and authentically made. We may not even realize it, but we like feeling as if we’re holding a bit of nature in our hands.



As pioneers in the 'New Age' of cannabis, Indigo is driven by two core values — a culture of relentless innovation and a commitment to natural, sustainable practices. We’ve worked hard to create a lineup of premium cannabis products that not only reflect these values, but open up new possibilities for the industry as a whole. Together, we can embrace, enjoy and explore the next era of cannabis consumption.

