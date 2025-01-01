About this product
VICE CITY DREAM SODA 60MG
Step into the neon glow of 90s Miami with Vice City Dream Soda; a 60mg THC strawberry cream soda that embodies the vibrant spirit and decadent flair of the era. Creamy, fizzy and just the right kind of sweet, this one’s been meticulously crafted to hit smooth and keep the nostalgic vibes flowing.
Taste
Ripe strawberries and silky cream come together for a gentle, fruity flavor that’s bright and balanced, but smooth like a classic strawberry milkshake with a twist. No harsh aftertaste. Just pure throwback deliciousness.
Carbonation
Infused with just the right amount of bubbles to keep things light, crisp and refreshing, while still delivering on that creamy strawberry flavor.
Feel
With 60mg of THC per can, this one’s made to lift your mood and melt the noise. Expect a slow-building buzz that settles into a mellow, euphoric escape. You’re living the dream, my friend.
About this brand
Indigo
Indigo is all about following your intuition, trusting your curiosity and embracing your playful rebellious spirit. Our products are rooted in nature, powered by science and designed to taste and feel natural, because they are.
We looked at the industry and saw a better way forward, a chance to shake things up and create something real. So we did. We’re not here to follow trends. We’re here to change the way the world sees and uses hemp. From day one, we decided that we would only use minimal, natural ingredients to make things worth sharing, that are easy to enjoy and handcrafted to hit just right.
We believe in celebrating connection, taking joy in simple pleasures and doing things your own way. No fake stuff. No filler. Just something better. An experience that gives you everything you need, and nothing you don’t.
Real hits different. Indigo hits Different.
