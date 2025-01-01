A nostalgic twist on a soda fountain favorite. This 30mg THC root beer seltzer delivers classic, creamy flavor with a cannabis kick. Smooth, bubbly, and fast-acting—perfect for sipping solo or pairing with your favorite treat.
Potency: 30mg THC Usage: Great for relaxed evenings, hangouts, or dessert-style indulgence with a buzz.
Indigo is all about following your intuition, trusting your curiosity and embracing your playful rebellious spirit. Our products are rooted in nature, powered by science and designed to taste and feel natural, because they are.
We looked at the industry and saw a better way forward, a chance to shake things up and create something real. So we did. We’re not here to follow trends. We’re here to change the way the world sees and uses hemp. From day one, we decided that we would only use minimal, natural ingredients to make things worth sharing, that are easy to enjoy and handcrafted to hit just right.
We believe in celebrating connection, taking joy in simple pleasures and doing things your own way. No fake stuff. No filler. Just something better. An experience that gives you everything you need, and nothing you don’t.