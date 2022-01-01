About this product
Inesscents Salvation™ CBD infused soaps harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with skin nourishing organic oils of coconut and olive oil to create a gently moisturizing, therapeutic and blissful bathing experience.
+ High Potency CBD Extract
+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs
+ Organic Carrier Oils
+ Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD
Suggested Uses: Work up a rich and luxurious lather. Cleanse as desired.
Ingredients: *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Cocos nucifera (coconut oil), sodium hydroxide and Cannabis sativa L (hemp) extract.
*Certified organically grown.
**None remains after saponifying oils.
For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
+ High Potency CBD Extract
+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs
+ Organic Carrier Oils
+ Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD
Suggested Uses: Work up a rich and luxurious lather. Cleanse as desired.
Ingredients: *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Cocos nucifera (coconut oil), sodium hydroxide and Cannabis sativa L (hemp) extract.
*Certified organically grown.
**None remains after saponifying oils.
For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!