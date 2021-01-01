About this product

Inesscents Salvation Skin Elixir is a topical skin nourishing oil infused with high potency CBD (cannabinoid) CO2 extract made from organically grown hemp. We have blended this revolutionary extract with organic herbal infusions and essential oils to provide optimal results.



+ Over 95% Certified Organic Ingredients

+ High Potency CBD Extract

+ Organic, Locally Grown Herbs

+ Organic Essential Oils

+ Contains 40-50mg CBD



Suggested Use: Massage a small amount into desired area as needed.



Ingredients: *Helianthus annus (sunflower) seed oil, *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Arnica montana (arnica) whole herb and flower, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Stellaria media (chickweed), *Symphytum officinale (comfrey) root, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Urtica dioica (nettle) leaf, *Achillea millefolium (yarrow) flowers, *Calophyllum inophyllum (tamanu) oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) CO2 extract, *Origanum majorana (marjoram) oil, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, *Boswellia carterii (frankincense) oil, *Curcuma longa (turmeric) CO2 extract and *Helichrysum italicum (helichrysum) oil.



*Certified Organic Ingredient



For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from eyes and mucous membranes. If pregnant, nursing, or under a doctor’s care, consult a physician before use. Discontinue if irritation occurs.