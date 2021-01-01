About this product

Inesscents Salvation Fresh Flower Hemp Hydrosol is produced in Southern Oregon, from locally grown, agricultural hemp. It contains a rich array of beneficial and supportive terpenes, known to be calming and soothing for the skin.



This product contains zero THC and CBD. It is simply the aromatic water created when fresh hemp flowering tops are steam distilled.



Suggested Uses: Mist liberally onto freshly cleansed skin. Follow with one of our CBD Beauty Serums or Balms to seal in moisture and achieve radiantly glowing skin. Reapply as desired to achieve all day skin bliss.



Aroma: citrusy, herbaceous, resinous.



Ingredients: 100% organically grown Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) hydrosol.



For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.



This is an unfiltered and unrefined botanical extract. Store away from heat and light to extend shelf life and preserve the aromatic and therapeutic beauty of this hydrosol.