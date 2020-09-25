About this strain
By taking their famously potent Lee Roy strain and crossing it with Ghost OG, Rare Dankness Seed Bank created Ghost of Lee Roy. This lemon and cotton candy flavored kush cultivar will make your mouth water: Its high resin production makes this strain great for concentrates, and the high may calm your mind and body.
Ghost of Lee Roy effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
