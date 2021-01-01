About this product
Pay tribute to your favorite anime with one of these eye-catching pieces! Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, these Anime Bongs are decorated with exquisite colored graphics. The smoke gets pulled through the submerged slits in the diffused downstem for necessary cleaning and filtration before leaving the mouthpiece. The process results in cooler, more filtered hits full of flavor yet less harsh on your throat. The lower part of the straight neck is equipped with a three-pinched ice catcher for frosty hits.
Simple in design but powerful in function, these cute bongs come in an assortment of anime designs. Which do you want to take home?
Specs:
Height: 12"
Base Width: 4.5"
Thickness: 3.2mm
Tube: 1.75"
Material: High-Quality Glass
Anime Graphics
Glow in the Dark
Beaker Base
Straight Neck
3-Pinched Ice Catcher
Includes 5" Downstem for 18mm Female Joint & Thick bowl with Handle
Available in Many Styles
Simple in design but powerful in function, these cute bongs come in an assortment of anime designs. Which do you want to take home?
Specs:
Height: 12"
Base Width: 4.5"
Thickness: 3.2mm
Tube: 1.75"
Material: High-Quality Glass
Anime Graphics
Glow in the Dark
Beaker Base
Straight Neck
3-Pinched Ice Catcher
Includes 5" Downstem for 18mm Female Joint & Thick bowl with Handle
Available in Many Styles
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.