Pay tribute to your favorite anime with one of these eye-catching pieces! Crafted from durable borosilicate glass, these Anime Bongs are decorated with exquisite colored graphics. The smoke gets pulled through the submerged slits in the diffused downstem for necessary cleaning and filtration before leaving the mouthpiece. The process results in cooler, more filtered hits full of flavor yet less harsh on your throat. The lower part of the straight neck is equipped with a three-pinched ice catcher for frosty hits.



Simple in design but powerful in function, these cute bongs come in an assortment of anime designs. Which do you want to take home?



Specs:



Height: 12"

Base Width: 4.5"

Thickness: 3.2mm

Tube: 1.75"

Material: High-Quality Glass

Anime Graphics

Glow in the Dark

Beaker Base

Straight Neck

3-Pinched Ice Catcher

Includes 5" Downstem for 18mm Female Joint & Thick bowl with Handle

Available in Many Styles