About this product
This heavy duty fat bulb nectar collector is constructed from high quality heatproof borosilicate glass. It allows you to control exactly how much you intake and you never need to worry about wasting the concentrates during your hits. It features a colored glass tree percolator and a titanium tip. The tree percolator will cool the smoke rapidly, for a smoother, gentler hit.
Features:
High Quality Glass
Titanium Nail
Slitted Tree Percolator
Glass Bulb Shape
Glass Mouthpiece
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.