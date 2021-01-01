This heavy duty fat bulb nectar collector is constructed from high quality heatproof borosilicate glass. It allows you to control exactly how much you intake and you never need to worry about wasting the concentrates during your hits. It features a colored glass tree percolator and a titanium tip. The tree percolator will cool the smoke rapidly, for a smoother, gentler hit.



Features:

High Quality Glass

Titanium Nail

Slitted Tree Percolator

Glass Bulb Shape

Glass Mouthpiece