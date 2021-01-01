About this product
All-silicone design makes the honey straw UNBREAKABLE. More durable for using. You no longer need to carry a lot of silicone jars! An embedded silicone jar will be super convenient for you to use when you are on the go.
BEST WAY TO CLEAN:
Step1. Denatured alcohol in a jar.
Step2. Immerse the product then swish the jar.
Step3. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away.
Step4. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water.
SIZE: 7×1.6inches
COLOR: Blue/Black
Package Including：
1 × Unbreakable Honey Straw with Water Filtering & Embedded Jar
1 × 10mm Titanium Tip
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.