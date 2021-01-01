About this product
Celebrate your love for Rick and Morty with this unique Ceramic Bong! This colorful Mad Scientist Ceramic Bong is funny and features a removable glass bowl piece. Exquisite ceramic craft makes possible the exact replica of Rick. The 7" bong stands on a solid 4" square base that provides support and stability. Despite a peculiar shape, it's angled perfectly in relation to the bowl piece for an ergonomic experience. The downstem in the artwork will cool down your hits as they diffuse through water. Get this uniquely designed ceramic bong to display in your house or go to sessions!
Specs:
Height: 7"
Base: 4"
Material: Ceramic
Colorful Design
Exact Replica of Rick
Unique Mouthpiece
Comes with Removable Glass Bowl Piece
Specs:
Height: 7"
Base: 4"
Material: Ceramic
Colorful Design
Exact Replica of Rick
Unique Mouthpiece
Comes with Removable Glass Bowl Piece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.