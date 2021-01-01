Celebrate your love for Rick and Morty with this unique Ceramic Bong! This colorful Mad Scientist Ceramic Bong is funny and features a removable glass bowl piece. Exquisite ceramic craft makes possible the exact replica of Rick. The 7" bong stands on a solid 4" square base that provides support and stability. Despite a peculiar shape, it's angled perfectly in relation to the bowl piece for an ergonomic experience. The downstem in the artwork will cool down your hits as they diffuse through water. Get this uniquely designed ceramic bong to display in your house or go to sessions!



Specs:



Height: 7"

Base: 4"

Material: Ceramic

Colorful Design

Exact Replica of Rick

Unique Mouthpiece

Comes with Removable Glass Bowl Piece