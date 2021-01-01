About this product
Silicone Honey Straw with Dab Mat
Product Information:
* High-quality smell free silicone.
* Quickly heating and cooling, easy to use.
* The Silicone made of food-grade, BPA free, non-stick material.
With silicone cap, easy to carry. The cap can cover it when the nail is not inside the silicone.
Package Including:
1 x 6.5 inch Silicone Honey Straw with Cap
2 x Silicone Jar Containers (5ml)
1 x Silicone Holder (3.5″ x 2.3″)
1 x Stainless Steel Carver Tool with Silicone Cap (4.8″)
1 x Nonstick Dab Mat (7.8" × 7.8")
1 x Travel Bag
Color: Pink/Yellow
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.