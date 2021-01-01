About this product
This All-silicone Nectar Collector is brand new design for prevent from glass cracking! Do you always break your glass piece? Try this All-Silicone Honey Straw Kit with dab mat.
INCLUDING: Including everything you can see in the picture. With embedded silicone jar, dab mat and cleaning brush, much more convenient for on the go!
ALL-SILICONE: Absolutely unbreakable design! Brand new design for prevent from glass cracking. If you always break your glass piece, this one would be the best choice!
MATERIAL: Food-grade, high-quality non-stick silicone.
BEST WAY TO CLEAN: Denatured alcohol in a jar. Immerse the product then swish the jar. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water. Perfect for purpose use!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.