Though designed for its simplicity, the simple glass beaker bong performs at its finest. The simple glass beaker bong is made of clear glass with lime green accents. This kind of bong is easy to handle due to its highest quality of borosilicate glass. It has an ice catcher notch that is used to cool the smoke down and prevent it from scorching your lungs. There is no doubt that this bong offers excellent filtration and cooling function for a more enjoyable smoking experience. Enjoy the elevated smoking experience with this beaker bong!



Specs:

Clear Glass with Lime Green Accents

Height: 17.5"

Joint Size: 18mm Female

Ice Catcher

Highest Quality Borosilicate Glass

Includes: 18mm to 14mm Downstem & 14mm Glass Bowl