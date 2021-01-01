This Bubble Bong works with spiral perc that brings the smoke through the coil, thereby increasing the cooling potential. The spiral perc is uniquely designed to provide smoother and longer drags, compared to other percolators. Additionally, this water bong creates an awesome visual of smoke rushing through the coil. The 14mm bong bowl offers powerful diffusion and gives room for the smoke to swirl and cool before it exits through the mouthpiece. The slits break up the smoke, allowing it to cool more rapidly for softened hits.



This 10" Spiral Perc Bubble Bong is a perfect water bong for every day hit with your friends.



Features:

Spiral Perc

Height: 10 Inches

Joint Size: 18mm Female

Includes: 18mm to 14mm Downstem, 14mm Bong Bowl