About this product
This Bubble Bong works with spiral perc that brings the smoke through the coil, thereby increasing the cooling potential. The spiral perc is uniquely designed to provide smoother and longer drags, compared to other percolators. Additionally, this water bong creates an awesome visual of smoke rushing through the coil. The 14mm bong bowl offers powerful diffusion and gives room for the smoke to swirl and cool before it exits through the mouthpiece. The slits break up the smoke, allowing it to cool more rapidly for softened hits.
This 10" Spiral Perc Bubble Bong is a perfect water bong for every day hit with your friends.
Features:
Spiral Perc
Height: 10 Inches
Joint Size: 18mm Female
Includes: 18mm to 14mm Downstem, 14mm Bong Bowl
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.