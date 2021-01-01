he terp slurper set is a great attachment for anyone looking to ensure less wastage and more flavors possible from concentrates. It features the hottest innovation in the dab nail market. You will find it stunning when the terp pillar slurps up puddles from the bottom along with the marbles to keep the oil moving around and vaporizing nicely. When working in unison, the quartz banger and pearls maximize the vapor and provide you with the most mileage out of your concentrates. On top of being so efficient overall, the terp slurper crafted with premium quartz is also very resistant to heat. Even if you use it daily, you don't need to worry about the quartz breaking from the torch's heat. Additionally, the pearl set comes in an assortment of colors. Choose your favorite one to take your dab experience to the next level.



Specs:

Material: Premium Quartz

Top Diameter: 20mm

Bottom Diameter: 28mm

Join Size: 14mm

Join Angle: 90 Degrees

Maximum Flavor

Multi colors

Includes:

1 × Iron Case

1 × Terp Slurper Quartz Banger

1 × Marble Cap

1 × Middle Marble

1 × Terp Pillar