About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Root Beer Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
57% of people report feeling creative
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
