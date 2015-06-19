About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.
Secret Recipe effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
