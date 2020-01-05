About this product
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Inheal disposables come in a delicious variety of exotic flavors including Cheetah Piss, Sunset Mintz, Gummies, and many more.
We source them from some of the best hardware manufacturers in the world, with ceramic cores and extreme longevity to ensure a long-lasting experience. The live resin concentrate within is sourced from the most unique strains and manufacturing is limited to small specialized batches.
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
Cereal Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
195 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!