Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.

Our best-seller.



Inheal disposables come in a delicious variety of exotic flavors including Cheetah Piss, Sunset Mintz, Gummies, and many more.



We source them from some of the best hardware manufacturers in the world, with ceramic cores and extreme longevity to ensure a long-lasting experience. The live resin concentrate within is sourced from the most unique strains and manufacturing is limited to small specialized batches.