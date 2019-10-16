Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Platinum OG Cartridge 0.5g

by IO Extracts
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Platinum OG
Platinum OG

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

Platinum OG effects

Reported by real people like you
654 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand IO Extracts
IO Extracts
Shop products
Arizona extract company and dispensary