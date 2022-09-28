ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.



We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.