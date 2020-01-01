Iron Protection Group

Maybe it's the fact that they are not from a security company that happens to service cannabis industry, but rather a cannabis services company that specializes in security for the industry. Maybe it's the fact that we are largely staffed by veterans of the U.S. military who served in the post-9/11 wars. That's in addition to being founded and managed by veterans as well. It could also be that they work in a broad capacity - a varying spectrum of operations and challenges - all unique to marijuana. Our solutions range from personnel right outside your cultivation facility, to the friendly face at the front of your dispensary, along with any of the other security requirements your business might have. ​ Our people are doing it all, and in a manner that is second to none. It goes beyond security; it's peace of mind. The men and women that we send you aren't called security guards. They're too well trained in adapting to the ever-changing security situation that the cannabis industry faces every single day. They're proactive - not reactive. They're polite, professional, and extremely capable. We call them operators.