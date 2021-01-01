Irwin Naturals
About this product
Infused with premium CBD from Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, this silky- smooth almond butter is next-level superfood for a chill attitude.
With 250 mg CBD* per container full-spectrum hemp extract.
*Crafted to contain approximately 250 mg of CBD per container, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.
With 250 mg CBD* per container full-spectrum hemp extract.
*Crafted to contain approximately 250 mg of CBD per container, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!