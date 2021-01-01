Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals

Sweet Heat Milk Chocolate Bar (80 mg CBD)

Buy Here

About this product

Sweet Heat features our creamy milk chocolate, combined with caramel crunch, a hint of sea salt, and the subtle sizzle of cascabel chili. Infused with our premium hemp-derived CBD, this decadent treat is an exotic escape from the daily grind.

With 80 mg CBD* per bar full-spectrum hemp extract.

*Crafted to contain approximately 80 mg of CBD per bar, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!