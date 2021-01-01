About this product

Sweet & Salty Twist puts a savory spin on our creamy milk chocolate with a mix of crispy pretzel pieces, crushed peanuts, buttery toffee clusters, and a pinch of sea salt. Infused with our premium hemp-derived CBD, this delightful delicacy is comfort food for your body and soul.



With 80 mg CBD* per bar full-spectrum hemp extract.



*Crafted to contain approximately 80 mg of CBD per bar, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.