Toasty Mole combines our signature dark chocolate with toasted almonds, crunchy clusters of buttery toffee, a dash of sea salt, and the complex flavors of our mole blend. Infused with our premium hemp-derived CBD, this spicy treat will power you through your day.



With 80 mg CBD* per bar full-spectrum hemp extract.



*Crafted to contain approximately 80 mg of CBD per bar, which is naturally occurring in full-spectrum hemp extract and so will vary in quantity from crop to crop.

California Residents



WARNING: (State of California Prop 65) Consuming this product can expose you to chemicals including Cadmium, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/