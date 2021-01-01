About this product

An intensely hydrating cream, infused with the innovative combination of premium hemp-derived CBD and C60 Fullerenes, that will make you feel revitalized from head to toe. Formulated without artificial colors/dyes or synthetic fragrances.



With 600 mg CBD per container.



Our cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from full-spectrum hemp extract using technology that helps retain beneficial phytochemicals found naturally in the plant. Third-party lab testing ensures the quality and consistency of our ingredients.



Plant Based Ingredients: Milk Thistle, Olive, Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil



C60 Fullerenes is a complex carbon molecule with dynamic antioxidant properties. Its unique free-radical neutralizing potential is considered so enormous that the scientists who discovered it were awarded the Nobel Prize. For years, it’s been an essential part of Japanese skin care, and now HydroCanna™ is bringing this revolutionary ingredient to you.



How to use:

Use daily and reapply as needed. For best results, use immediately after showering or bathing.