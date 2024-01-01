About this product
Afghan AK-47 Feminized from Island Roots is a carefully crafted hybrid that merges the relaxing effects of Afghani indica with the stimulating qualities of the sativa-dominant AK-47. This balanced strain offers both a mental uplift and soothing body relaxation, making it ideal for recreational and medicinal purposes. Feminized seeds ensure a higher yield by producing only female plants, simplifying the growing process and maximizing bud production.
Key Characteristics
Genetics: Cross of Afghani (pure indica) and AK-47 (sativa-dominant hybrid).
THC Content: Ranges between 18% to 22%, providing a potent and balanced high.
Effects: Afghan AK-47 delivers an uplifting cerebral experience that boosts creativity and focus, followed by calming body effects from the Afghani genetics. This combination offers stress relief, pain management, and relaxation without heavy sedation, making it versatile for both daytime and evening use.
Flavor & Aroma: Earthy and woody with hints of spice, sweet fruity undertones, and a lingering pine aroma.
Appearance: Dense, resin-rich buds with deep green hues, orange pistils, and a frosty trichome layer.
Growth Characteristics: Afghan AK-47 is moderately easy to cultivate, thriving indoors and outdoors, especially in warm climates. Its Afghani genetics provide resilience to temperature shifts, while its sativa influence can lead to taller growth. Training techniques like topping or SCROG can help maximize yields by enhancing light exposure.
Flowering Time: 8-10 weeks.
Yield: Moderate to high, especially under optimal conditions, with indoor plants yielding robustly and outdoor plants flourishing in sunny climates.
Benefits of Growing Afghan AK-47 Feminized Seeds
Balanced Effects: Ideal for users seeking both mental clarity and physical relaxation.
Feminized Seeds: Ensures female plants for maximum bud yield.
Resilient Growth: Adaptable to temperature changes, suitable for both novice and experienced growers.
Versatile Use: Combines the best of sativa and indica, making it suitable for both productivity and relaxation.
Ideal For:
Daytime & Evening Use: Its balanced effects allow for both active daytime use and evening relaxation.
Medical Users: Often used for stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and fatigue.
Beginner Growers: Afghan AK-47’s resilient growth makes it an excellent choice for novice growers.
Afghan AK-47 Feminized from Island Roots is a top choice for growers looking for a potent, balanced strain with uplifting mental effects and calming physical relaxation. It offers a rewarding cultivation experience, yielding high-quality buds perfect for both recreational and medicinal users.
About this brand
Island Roots Seeds & Flower
Island Roots is a premium marijuana seed company dedicated to offering high-quality cannabis seeds for every type of grower, from beginners to experts. What started as a thoughtful gift grew into a mission to provide superior seed genetics and a strong community for cannabis enthusiasts. We offer an extensive selection of feminized seeds, autoflower seeds, and a diverse range of Indica and Sativa strains to suit various cultivation styles and preferences.
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.
