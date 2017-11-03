About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A combination of <strong>Jamaican, South Asian, and Haze landrace strains</strong>, resulting in a potent sativa with a high THC content and unique terpene profile.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 20% to 25%, offering a powerful and long-lasting cerebral high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Amnesia Haze delivers a strong, clear-headed high that’s perfect for daytime use. The effects begin with an energizing cerebral buzz, creating a sense of euphoria, mental clarity, and focus. It’s ideal for creative activities, socializing, or any task that requires a sharp mind and sustained energy. The uplifting effects are long-lasting and can help alleviate symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue. Despite its potency, Amnesia Haze is known for providing a smooth, anxiety-free high, making it suitable for both novice and experienced users.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Amnesia Haze has a complex and delightful flavor profile with strong notes of lemon, citrus, and earthiness, accompanied by subtle hints of spice and sweetness. The aroma is similarly citrusy, with a fresh lemon scent mixed with earthy and floral undertones. Its zesty, citrus flavor makes it a favorite for those who enjoy fruity and refreshing strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, giving them a sticky texture. Amnesia Haze plants typically grow tall, characteristic of sativa strains, with elongated buds and vibrant green foliage. The flowers are often light green with bright orange pistils, making them visually striking and resinous.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Amnesia Haze Feminized can be moderately difficult to grow, making it better suited for growers with some experience. The plants grow tall and lanky, so indoor growers will need to manage height with training techniques like SCROG (Screen of Green) or LST (Low-Stress Training) to optimize light exposure and control vertical growth. Amnesia Haze thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, preferring a warm, sunny climate when grown outdoors. Due to its sativa genetics, it requires a longer flowering period and patience, but the high-quality buds make it worth the wait. Proper ventilation and humidity control are essential to prevent mold and mildew, especially in dense buds.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is relatively long, typically around 10 to 12 weeks, which is standard for sativa-dominant strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Amnesia Haze produces high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a bountiful harvest of resinous, citrus-scented buds, while outdoor plants tend to yield even more with ample sunlight and space.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Amnesia Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Energizing Sativa Effects</strong>: Amnesia Haze provides an uplifting, clear-headed high that’s perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus, creativity, and mood.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Zesty Citrus Flavor</strong>: The lemon and citrus flavor of Amnesia Haze makes it a favorite for those who enjoy refreshing, fruity cannabis strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>High Yields</strong>: With proper care, Amnesia Haze produces abundant yields, making it ideal for both personal and commercial growers.</li>
</ul>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its energizing and clear-headed effects, Amnesia Haze is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive, creative, and motivated.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of stress, depression, and fatigue, offering a mental boost and mood enhancement without causing sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Due to its tall growth and longer flowering time, Amnesia Haze is best suited for growers with some experience, though its high yields and potency make it rewarding for dedicated beginners.</li>
</ul>
<p><strong>Amnesia Haze Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a high-yielding, flavorful sativa strain with uplifting effects. Its high THC content, complex flavor profile, and energizing high make it perfect for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, Amnesia Haze offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, stimulating high ideal for creativity, social activities, and daytime enjoyment.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.