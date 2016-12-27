About this product
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Black Domina</strong> (an indica-dominant strain) and <strong>White Russian</strong> (a balanced hybrid strain), resulting in a strong indica-dominant hybrid.</li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges from 18% to 24%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Black Russian delivers a deeply relaxing, full-body high typical of indica strains. It’s perfect for evening or nighttime use, helping to relieve stress, anxiety, and chronic pain while promoting a sense of calm and relaxation. Despite its strong physical effects, Black Russian also provides a subtle mental uplift, keeping the mind clear and slightly euphoric without overwhelming the user. It's ideal for winding down after a long day and can help with insomnia and pain relief.</li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Black Russian offers a sweet, fruity flavor with hints of berry and citrus, combined with earthy, herbal undertones. The aroma is similarly complex, with a blend of fruity and earthy scents accompanied by subtle floral and pine notes.</li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and resinous, often featuring dark purple hues mixed with deep green, giving them a visually striking appearance. The buds are coated in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, making them sticky and ideal for producing concentrates or extracts.</li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Black Russian Seeds are relatively easy to grow and well-suited for both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica-dominant strains, making them ideal for indoor setups with limited space. This strain is resilient to common pests and mold, making it a good choice for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance plant. Black Russian prefers a warm, sunny climate outdoors but is also adaptable to different growing conditions.</li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is typically around 7 to 9 weeks, making it a fast-flowering strain.</li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Black Russian produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown under optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a healthy harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Black Russian Regular Seeds:</h3>
<strong>Potent Indica Effects</strong>: Black Russian provides a strong, relaxing body high that’s perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and relieve physical discomfort.</li>
<strong>Easy to Grow</strong>: This strain is beginner-friendly and resilient to common pests and mold, making it an ideal choice for novice growers or those looking for a hassle-free plant.</li>
<strong>Fast Flowering Time</strong>: With a flowering period of just 7 to 9 weeks, Black Russian is a fast-flowering strain, making it perfect for growers looking for a quicker turnaround.</li>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and calming effects, Black Russian is best suited for evening or nighttime use, especially for those looking to alleviate stress or pain and promote sleep.</li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, and stress due to its strong indica effects.</li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Thanks to its resilience and ease of growth, Black Russian is a great strain for novice growers looking to cultivate a high-quality indica with minimal maintenance.</li>
<p><strong>Black Russian Regular </strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a fast-flowering, easy-to-grow indica strain with potent, relaxing effects. Its high THC content, fruity flavor profile, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite among both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're new to growing or have experience, Black Russian offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds perfect for evening relaxation.</p>
About this strain
Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.