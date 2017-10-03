About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Blueberry</strong>, <strong>Haze</strong>, and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, combining Blue Dream’s uplifting effects with autoflowering traits.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 15% to 20%, providing a moderate to strong high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower delivers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting, cerebral rush, promoting focus, creativity, and euphoria. This is followed by a gentle body relaxation, making it ideal for daytime use when you want to stay productive but also relaxed. It’s commonly used to manage stress, depression, and mild physical discomfort without causing couch-lock or overwhelming sedation. Its balanced effects make it great for both recreational and medicinal users.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Blue Dream has a sweet, berry-like flavor, inherited from its Blueberry parent, with hints of earthy and herbal undertones. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, with a subtle spiciness from its Haze genetics, making it a flavorful and aromatic strain to smoke or vaporize.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, often with vibrant green hues and orange pistils. The plants are typically smaller and more compact due to the ruderalis genetics, which is ideal for growers with limited space.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized is very easy to grow and ideal for beginners. Thanks to its autoflowering genetics, it will flower automatically after a certain age, typically 3 to 4 weeks into its lifecycle, without needing changes in light cycles. The plants are relatively compact, making them great for indoor growing or outdoor growing with limited space. Blue Dream Autoflower is resilient and can tolerate a variety of growing conditions, though it prefers warm, sunny climates if grown outdoors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it’s an autoflower strain, Blue Dream typically completes its lifecycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflower plants tend to be smaller and yield slightly less than their photoperiod counterparts, the quality of the buds is high, and multiple harvests per season are possible.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple harvests per year.</li>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Blue Dream offers a perfect balance of cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation, making it great for both daytime use and relieving stress or pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow and resilient, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance, quick-growing plant.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and clear-headed effects, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive and focused.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve stress, depression, anxiety, and mild pain, without causing sedation or lethargy.</li>
<li>
<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower’s easy growth and fast flowering time make it an excellent choice for novice growers looking to cultivate a high-quality strain with minimal effort.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for those seeking a balanced, uplifting strain that’s easy to grow and offers a fast harvest. Its sweet flavor, potent effects, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Blue Dream Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience and high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.