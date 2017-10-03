<p><strong>Blue Dream Autoflower</strong> is an autoflowering version of the popular <strong>Blue Dream</strong> strain, a well-known <strong>sativa-dominant hybrid</strong>. Blue Dream is loved for its balanced effects, providing both cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. The autoflowering version incorporates <strong>ruderalis genetics</strong>, making it easier to grow and allowing it to flower automatically regardless of light cycles. This version is perfect for growers looking for the classic Blue Dream experience with the convenience of a faster, easier grow cycle.</p>

<p> </p>

<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Blueberry</strong>, <strong>Haze</strong>, and <strong>ruderalis</strong>, combining Blue Dream’s uplifting effects with autoflowering traits.</li>

<li>

<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 15% to 20%, providing a moderate to strong high.</li>

<li>

<strong>Effects</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower delivers a balanced high that starts with an uplifting, cerebral rush, promoting focus, creativity, and euphoria. This is followed by a gentle body relaxation, making it ideal for daytime use when you want to stay productive but also relaxed. It’s commonly used to manage stress, depression, and mild physical discomfort without causing couch-lock or overwhelming sedation. Its balanced effects make it great for both recreational and medicinal users.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Blue Dream has a sweet, berry-like flavor, inherited from its Blueberry parent, with hints of earthy and herbal undertones. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, with a subtle spiciness from its Haze genetics, making it a flavorful and aromatic strain to smoke or vaporize.</li>

<li>

<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and covered in a thick layer of frosty trichomes, often with vibrant green hues and orange pistils. The plants are typically smaller and more compact due to the ruderalis genetics, which is ideal for growers with limited space.</li>

<li>

<strong>Growth</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized is very easy to grow and ideal for beginners. Thanks to its autoflowering genetics, it will flower automatically after a certain age, typically 3 to 4 weeks into its lifecycle, without needing changes in light cycles. The plants are relatively compact, making them great for indoor growing or outdoor growing with limited space. Blue Dream Autoflower is resilient and can tolerate a variety of growing conditions, though it prefers warm, sunny climates if grown outdoors.</li>

<li>

<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: Since it’s an autoflower strain, Blue Dream typically completes its lifecycle from seed to harvest in about 8 to 10 weeks.</li>

<li>

<strong>Yield</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower produces moderate yields. While autoflower plants tend to be smaller and yield slightly less than their photoperiod counterparts, the quality of the buds is high, and multiple harvests per season are possible.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Benefits of Growing Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized Seeds:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Fast Harvest</strong>: The autoflowering genetics ensure a quick harvest, with plants ready in as little as 8 to 10 weeks from seed, allowing for multiple harvests per year.</li>

<li>

<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Blue Dream offers a perfect balance of cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation, making it great for both daytime use and relieving stress or pain.</li>

<li>

<strong>Feminized Autoflowering Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds guarantee that all plants are female, maximizing bud production, while the autoflowering trait simplifies the growing process by eliminating the need to manage light cycles.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner-Friendly</strong>: This strain is easy to grow and resilient, making it ideal for novice growers or those looking for a low-maintenance, quick-growing plant.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<h3>Ideal For:</h3>

<p> </p>

<ul>

<li>

<strong>Daytime Use</strong>: With its uplifting and clear-headed effects, Blue Dream is perfect for daytime activities, helping users stay productive and focused.</li>

<li>

<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is popular among medical users for its ability to relieve stress, depression, anxiety, and mild pain, without causing sedation or lethargy.</li>

<li>

<strong>Beginner Growers</strong>: Blue Dream Autoflower’s easy growth and fast flowering time make it an excellent choice for novice growers looking to cultivate a high-quality strain with minimal effort.</li>

</ul>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Blue Dream Autoflower Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for those seeking a balanced, uplifting strain that’s easy to grow and offers a fast harvest. Its sweet flavor, potent effects, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you’re a novice or experienced grower, Blue Dream Autoflower provides a rewarding cultivation experience and high-quality buds that deliver a smooth, enjoyable high.</p>

<p> </p>

