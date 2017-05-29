About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Blueberry</strong> (an indica-dominant strain) and <strong>Haze</strong> (a sativa-dominant strain), resulting in a well-balanced hybrid with sativa-dominant effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% to 24%, offering a potent and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Blue Haze is known for its balanced effects, combining an uplifting, cerebral high with soothing body relaxation. The high begins with an energetic, euphoric buzz, enhancing creativity, focus, and mood. As the high progresses, users experience a calming body sensation, making it ideal for managing stress, anxiety, and pain. This combination of mental and physical effects makes Blue Haze suitable for daytime use when relaxation and focus are needed, without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Blue Haze has a delicious flavor profile dominated by sweet berry notes, thanks to its Blueberry lineage, with earthy, herbal undertones from its Haze genetics. The aroma is similarly fruity, with hints of spice and earth, making it a flavorful and aromatic strain to enjoy.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and frosty, often featuring a blend of green and purple hues, with vibrant orange pistils. The plant tends to have a medium height and is covered in a thick layer of trichomes, giving the buds a resinous, sticky appearance.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Blue Haze Feminized is moderately easy to grow, making it suitable for growers with some experience. The plants tend to grow tall due to their sativa influence, so indoor growers may need to manage height with training techniques such as topping or SCROG (Screen of Green). This strain thrives in warm, sunny climates but is also resilient and adaptable to various environments. Its resilience to common pests and mold makes it a good choice for outdoor growers as well.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 9 to 10 weeks, which is relatively quick for a sativa-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Blue Haze produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a good harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants may yield even more with plenty of sunlight and care.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Blue Haze Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Balanced Effects</strong>: Blue Haze offers a perfect balance of cerebral stimulation and physical relaxation, making it ideal for both daytime use and evening relaxation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Berry Flavor</strong>: The delicious flavor of Blue Haze, with its sweet, fruity, and earthy notes, makes it a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis strains.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production and eliminating the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Moderate Growth Difficulty</strong>: While this strain is easy to grow, managing its height is key, especially for indoor growers. Blue Haze thrives in various conditions and rewards growers with high-quality, resinous buds.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Daytime and Evening Use</strong>: With its uplifting and relaxing effects, Blue Haze is ideal for daytime use when mental clarity and focus are needed, as well as for evening relaxation without overwhelming sedation.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: This strain is commonly used to manage stress, anxiety, depression, and mild pain, thanks to its mood-enhancing and calming effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>Experienced Growers</strong>: Blue Haze’s growth can be managed by novice growers but benefits from the care and experience of those who can control its height and provide optimal growing conditions.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Blue Haze Feminized</strong> is an excellent choice for growers seeking a potent, flavorful strain that delivers a balanced, long-lasting high. Its sweet flavor, uplifting effects, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, Blue Haze offers a rewarding cultivation experience with high-quality buds that provide a smooth, enjoyable high.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Blue Haze is a hybrid marijuana strain and the daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze. This slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. Blue Haze has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.
