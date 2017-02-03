About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong>, <strong>Thai</strong>, and <strong>Purple Thai</strong>, resulting in a powerful indica-dominant hybrid with calming effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 24%, providing a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Blueberry delivers a deeply relaxing body high, characteristic of indica strains. It's perfect for evening or nighttime use, helping to relieve stress, pain, and anxiety while promoting a sense of calm and tranquility. The high begins with a light euphoric boost, improving mood and reducing mental stress, followed by a full-body relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep, making it ideal for those with insomnia. Medical users often turn to Blueberry for its ability to ease chronic pain, muscle spasms, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Blueberry is famous for its sweet, fruity flavor, reminiscent of fresh blueberries, with earthy and herbal undertones. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, filling the room with the scent of berries and a subtle earthiness. This strain is a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and compact, with a frosty coating of trichomes. Blueberry plants often display vibrant hues of purple and blue, especially when grown in cooler temperatures. The buds are accented by bright orange pistils, making them visually appealing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Blueberry Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica strains, making them ideal for indoor setups with limited space. Blueberry prefers a warm, sunny climate outdoors but is resilient and adaptable to various growing conditions. Training techniques such as topping or pruning can help maximize yields, especially indoors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Blueberry produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Blueberry Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Indica Effects</strong>: Blueberry provides a deeply relaxing body high, making it perfect for nighttime use and for those seeking relief from stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Berry Flavor</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Blueberry is one of its standout features, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient and Easy to Grow</strong>: Blueberry is relatively easy to grow and adaptable to various conditions, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and sedative effects, Blueberry is best suited for evening or nighttime use, especially for those looking to unwind or manage pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Blueberry is commonly used to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia, making it a popular choice for medical users seeking natural relief.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, berry-like flavor of Blueberry makes it a treat for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis strains.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Blueberry Feminized</strong> is a great choice for growers seeking a potent, flavorful indica with relaxing effects. Its high THC content, sweet berry flavor, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Blueberry offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a calming, enjoyable high perfect for evening relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
Blueberry OG Feminized Seeds - Island Roots
About this product
<p> </p>
<h3>Key Characteristics:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Genetics</strong>: A cross between <strong>Afghani</strong>, <strong>Thai</strong>, and <strong>Purple Thai</strong>, resulting in a powerful indica-dominant hybrid with calming effects.</li>
<li>
<strong>THC Content</strong>: Typically ranges between 18% and 24%, providing a strong and long-lasting high.</li>
<li>
<strong>Effects</strong>: Blueberry delivers a deeply relaxing body high, characteristic of indica strains. It's perfect for evening or nighttime use, helping to relieve stress, pain, and anxiety while promoting a sense of calm and tranquility. The high begins with a light euphoric boost, improving mood and reducing mental stress, followed by a full-body relaxation that can lead to couch-lock or sleep, making it ideal for those with insomnia. Medical users often turn to Blueberry for its ability to ease chronic pain, muscle spasms, and anxiety.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor and Aroma</strong>: Blueberry is famous for its sweet, fruity flavor, reminiscent of fresh blueberries, with earthy and herbal undertones. The aroma is equally sweet and fruity, filling the room with the scent of berries and a subtle earthiness. This strain is a favorite for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis varieties.</li>
<li>
<strong>Appearance</strong>: The buds are dense and compact, with a frosty coating of trichomes. Blueberry plants often display vibrant hues of purple and blue, especially when grown in cooler temperatures. The buds are accented by bright orange pistils, making them visually appealing.</li>
<li>
<strong>Growth</strong>: Blueberry Feminized is relatively easy to grow and thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments. The plants tend to stay short and bushy, typical of indica strains, making them ideal for indoor setups with limited space. Blueberry prefers a warm, sunny climate outdoors but is resilient and adaptable to various growing conditions. Training techniques such as topping or pruning can help maximize yields, especially indoors.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flowering Time</strong>: The flowering period is around 8 to 9 weeks, which is relatively fast for an indica-dominant strain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Yield</strong>: Blueberry produces moderate to high yields, especially when grown in optimal conditions. Indoor growers can expect a generous harvest of dense, resinous buds, while outdoor plants can yield even more with plenty of sunlight.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Benefits of Growing Blueberry Feminized Seeds:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Relaxing Indica Effects</strong>: Blueberry provides a deeply relaxing body high, making it perfect for nighttime use and for those seeking relief from stress, pain, and insomnia.</li>
<li>
<strong>Sweet Berry Flavor</strong>: The sweet, fruity flavor of Blueberry is one of its standout features, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs.</li>
<li>
<strong>Feminized Seeds</strong>: Feminized seeds ensure that all plants are female, maximizing bud production without the need to identify and remove male plants.</li>
<li>
<strong>Resilient and Easy to Grow</strong>: Blueberry is relatively easy to grow and adaptable to various conditions, making it suitable for both novice and experienced growers.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<h3>Ideal For:</h3>
<p> </p>
<ul>
<li>
<strong>Evening and Nighttime Use</strong>: With its deeply relaxing and sedative effects, Blueberry is best suited for evening or nighttime use, especially for those looking to unwind or manage pain.</li>
<li>
<strong>Medical Users</strong>: Blueberry is commonly used to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia, making it a popular choice for medical users seeking natural relief.</li>
<li>
<strong>Flavor Enthusiasts</strong>: The sweet, berry-like flavor of Blueberry makes it a treat for those who enjoy flavorful cannabis strains.</li>
</ul>
<p> </p>
<p><strong>Blueberry Feminized</strong> is a great choice for growers seeking a potent, flavorful indica with relaxing effects. Its high THC content, sweet berry flavor, and ease of cultivation make it a favorite for both recreational and medicinal users. Whether you're a novice or experienced grower, Blueberry offers a rewarding cultivation experience and produces high-quality buds that deliver a calming, enjoyable high perfect for evening relaxation.</p>
<p> </p>
About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
About this brand
Seed Types: Indica, Sativa, Feminized, and Autoflower
Our catalog includes a variety of seeds that allow growers to achieve their ideal harvests, whether they’re aiming for high-THC strains, large-yield plants, or specific types of effects.
• Indica Seeds: Known for their relaxing and body-soothing effects, indica strains are perfect for those looking to unwind or ease physical discomfort. Indica plants tend to be shorter and bushier, ideal for indoor setups or growers with limited space.
• Sativa Seeds: Favored for their energizing and uplifting qualities, sativa strains are excellent for daytime use. These plants grow taller and are best suited for outdoor or spacious indoor environments.
• Feminized Seeds: Our feminized seeds are guaranteed to produce only female plants, the ones that produce the potent buds sought after by growers. These seeds make it easier to manage a successful grow by eliminating the need to remove male plants.
• Autoflower Seeds: These seeds automatically shift from the vegetative to the flowering stage, regardless of light exposure. Autoflowers are ideal for beginners or those looking for a fast, straightforward growing experience.
THCA Flower: Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid Options for Unique Experiences
In addition to our seeds, Island Roots offers a carefully curated selection of THCA flower in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties. THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in raw cannabis that remains non-psychoactive until heated. Upon heating through smoking, vaping, or cooking, THCA converts to THC, unlocking its full effects. THCA flower is popular among those looking for flexibility, as it can be consumed both raw or activated through heat for a traditional THC experience.
• Indica THCA Flower: Known for promoting deep relaxation, Indica THCA flower is perfect for unwinding in the evening. When heated, it delivers calming, full-body effects that help relieve stress, physical tension, and sleep issues.
• Sativa THCA Flower: Energizing and motivating, sativa THCA flower provides a mentally stimulating experience. After activation, it’s ideal for those looking for creative inspiration or a boost in mood and focus during the day.
• Hybrid THCA Flower: Offering a balanced mix of effects, hybrid THCA flower combines the best of both indica and sativa varieties. It’s versatile for any time of day, providing a harmonious blend of relaxation and focus.
Our THCA flower offers a unique and versatile way to enjoy cannabis, giving users the option to consume it raw or heat it for psychoactive effects. As interest grows in alternative cannabinoids like THCA, Island Roots ensures that our selection is sourced and curated to meet the highest standards of quality.
At Island Roots, we are dedicated to supporting your cultivation journey with our premium seeds and high-quality THCA flower. Join our community of passionate growers and explore our offerings at islandroots.shop for everything you need to grow and enjoy cannabis on your terms.